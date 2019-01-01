QQQ
Range
0.63 - 0.65
Vol / Avg.
219.1K/56.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
212.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.63
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
338.6M
Outstanding
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

Pine Cliff Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCPK: PIFYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pine Cliff Energy's (PIFYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pine Cliff Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pine Cliff Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)?

A

The stock price for Pine Cliff Energy (OTCPK: PIFYF) is $0.6285 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:42:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pine Cliff Energy.

Q

When is Pine Cliff Energy (OTCPK:PIFYF) reporting earnings?

A

Pine Cliff Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pine Cliff Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) operate in?

A

Pine Cliff Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.