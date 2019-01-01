Phreesia (NYSE:PHR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Phreesia
Phreesia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) was reported by Guggenheim on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting PHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.34% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) was provided by Guggenheim, and Phreesia initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phreesia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phreesia was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phreesia (PHR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $45.00. The current price Phreesia (PHR) is trading at is $18.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.