Phreesia (NYSE:PHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 2
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$58M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Phreesia using advanced sorting and filters.
Phreesia Questions & Answers
When is Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) reporting earnings?
Phreesia (PHR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Phreesia’s (NYSE:PHR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.8M, which beat the estimate of $30.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.