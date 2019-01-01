QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Phosphate Holdings Inc is a United States based company, through its subsidiary Mississippi Phosphates, is engaged in the production and distribution of diammonium phosphate fertilizer.

Phosphate Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phosphate Holdings (PHOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phosphate Holdings (OTCEM: PHOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phosphate Holdings's (PHOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phosphate Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Phosphate Holdings (PHOS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phosphate Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Phosphate Holdings (PHOS)?

A

The stock price for Phosphate Holdings (OTCEM: PHOS) is $0.01 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:18:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phosphate Holdings (PHOS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2008 to stockholders of record on February 21, 2008.

Q

When is Phosphate Holdings (OTCEM:PHOS) reporting earnings?

A

Phosphate Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phosphate Holdings (PHOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phosphate Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Phosphate Holdings (PHOS) operate in?

A

Phosphate Holdings is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.