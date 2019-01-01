Premier Foods (OTC:PFODF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Premier Foods
Premier Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Premier Foods (OTCPK: PFODF) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PFODF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Premier Foods (OTCPK: PFODF) was provided by Jefferies, and Premier Foods upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Premier Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Premier Foods was filed on November 21, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 21, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Premier Foods (PFODF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Premier Foods (PFODF) is trading at is $1.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.