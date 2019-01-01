QQQ
Premier Foods PLC is a food manufacturing company. It manufactures, processes, and distributes food products. The company's operating segment include Grocery and Sweet Treats. Grocery segment primarily sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment sells sweet ambient food products. It generates maximum revenue from the Grocery segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Other Europe and Rest of world. Some of the company brands include Ambrosia, Angel Delight, Atora, Batchelors, Be-Ro, Bird's, Bisto, Cadbury, Coffee Compliment, Homepride, and others.

Premier Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Foods (PFODF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Foods (OTCPK: PFODF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Premier Foods's (PFODF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Foods (PFODF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Premier Foods (OTCPK: PFODF) was reported by Jefferies on November 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PFODF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Foods (PFODF)?

A

The stock price for Premier Foods (OTCPK: PFODF) is $1.5 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:46:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Foods (PFODF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Foods.

Q

When is Premier Foods (OTCPK:PFODF) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Foods (PFODF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Foods (PFODF) operate in?

A

Premier Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.