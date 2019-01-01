PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$66M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$66M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PetMed Express using advanced sorting and filters.
PetMed Express Questions & Answers
When is PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) reporting earnings?
PetMed Express (PETS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
What were PetMed Express’s (NASDAQ:PETS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $79.7M, which beat the estimate of $77.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.