Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$15.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$15.9M
Earnings History
Perma-Fix Envirn Servs Questions & Answers
When is Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) reporting earnings?
Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (PESI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Perma-Fix Envirn Servs’s (NASDAQ:PESI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
