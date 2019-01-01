PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Dividends

PepsiCo issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PepsiCo generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for PepsiCo. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.15 on June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for PepsiCo ($PEP) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of PepsiCo (PEP) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for PepsiCo (PEP) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.15
PepsiCo has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PepsiCo (PEP) was $1.15 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.