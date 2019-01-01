ñol

PepsiCo
(NASDAQ:PEP)
166.49
-1.26[-0.75%]
At close: Jun 1
166.49
00
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Day High/Low163.82 - 168.38
52 Week High/Low144.61 - 177.62
Open / Close168.18 / 166.49
Float / Outstanding1.4B / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 5.6M
Mkt Cap230.2B
P/E22.95
50d Avg. Price170.02
Div / Yield4.6/2.74%
Payout Ratio58.82
EPS3.08
Total Float1.4B

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Dividends

PepsiCo issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PepsiCo generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.74%

Annual Dividend

$4.6

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PepsiCo Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PepsiCo (PEP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PepsiCo. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.15 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PepsiCo (PEP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for PepsiCo ($PEP) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of PepsiCo (PEP) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next PepsiCo (PEP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for PepsiCo (PEP) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $1.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)?
A

PepsiCo has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PepsiCo (PEP) was $1.15 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

