QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
66.93 - 69.4
Vol / Avg.
93K/44K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.78 - 119.41
Mkt Cap
24.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
66.99
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
351.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 11:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 1:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 12:30PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 12:17PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 12:47PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. The company's segments include PBB Online, which provides betting apps in over 100 countries as well as business-to-business risk and trading services; Australia, which consists of the Sportsbet Australian brand for betting on national sporting events; U.S., which includes betting apps, retail-only betting, and daily fantasy sports; and PBB Retail, which includes betting shops in the U.K. and Ireland and an accompanying app. PBB Online makes up the largest revenue segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flutter Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK: PDYPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flutter Entertainment's (PDYPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flutter Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flutter Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)?

A

The stock price for Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK: PDYPY) is $69.4 last updated Today at 8:59:10 PM.

Q

Does Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 1, 2010.

Q

When is Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) reporting earnings?

A

Flutter Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flutter Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) operate in?

A

Flutter Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.