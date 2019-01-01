Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. The company's segments include PBB Online, which provides betting apps in over 100 countries as well as business-to-business risk and trading services; Australia, which consists of the Sportsbet Australian brand for betting on national sporting events; U.S., which includes betting apps, retail-only betting, and daily fantasy sports; and PBB Retail, which includes betting shops in the U.K. and Ireland and an accompanying app. PBB Online makes up the largest revenue segment.