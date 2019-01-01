ñol

John Hancock Premium Div
(NYSE:PDT)
15.5719
-0.1481[-0.94%]
At close: Jun 1
15.20
-0.3719[-2.39%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low15.5 - 15.71
52 Week High/Low14.46 - 17.69
Open / Close15.63 / 15.57
Float / Outstanding- / 48.8M
Vol / Avg.67.1K / 64.3K
Mkt Cap760.6M
P/E4.87
50d Avg. Price15.51
Div / Yield1.17/7.44%
Payout Ratio36.22
EPS-
Total Float-

John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

John Hancock Premium Div reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of John Hancock Premium Div using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

John Hancock Premium Div Questions & Answers

Q
When is John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Premium Div

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT)?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Premium Div

Q
What were John Hancock Premium Div’s (NYSE:PDT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for John Hancock Premium Div

