Range
17.83 - 18.26
Vol / Avg.
4.4K/24.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.98 - 19.03
Mkt Cap
268.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
14.9M
Outstanding
Points.com Inc, formerly Points International Ltd is a Canadian company which is engaged in providing web-based solutions to the loyalty program industry. It offers e-commerce services include the retailing and wholesaling of loyalty program currencies, a range of additional e-commerce products and management of an online consumer-focused loyalty points management web-portal. The company's operating segments are Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. It generates maximum revenue from the Loyalty Currency Retailing segment. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Points.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Points.com (PCOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Points.com's (PCOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Points.com.

Q

What is the target price for Points.com (PCOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting PCOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Points.com (PCOM)?

A

The stock price for Points.com (NASDAQ: PCOM) is $17.95 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Points.com (PCOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Points.com.

Q

When is Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) reporting earnings?

A

Points.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Points.com (PCOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Points.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Points.com (PCOM) operate in?

A

Points.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.