There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Pendrell Corp is engaged in licensing and selling its Intellectual Property (IP) rights. The company's subsidiaries hold patents that support three IP licensing programs digital media, digital cinema, and memory and storage technologies.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pendrell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pendrell (PCOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pendrell (OTCEM: PCOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pendrell's (PCOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pendrell.

Q

What is the target price for Pendrell (PCOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pendrell

Q

Current Stock Price for Pendrell (PCOA)?

A

The stock price for Pendrell (OTCEM: PCOA) is $120000 last updated Thu Oct 21 2021 13:39:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pendrell (PCOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pendrell.

Q

When is Pendrell (OTCEM:PCOA) reporting earnings?

A

Pendrell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pendrell (PCOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pendrell.

Q

What sector and industry does Pendrell (PCOA) operate in?

A

Pendrell is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.