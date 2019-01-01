QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 7.76
Mkt Cap
728.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
93.9M
Outstanding
KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc is a non-traded real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring investment portfolio with a total return profile that is composed of investments that provide capital appreciation potential and current operating income. These investments may consist of opportunistic or value-added real estate, distressed debt or other real estate-related investments. The primary investment objectives of the REIT are to preserve and return investors capital contributions; realize capital appreciation/growth in the value of the investments, and to provide cash distributions through increased cash flow from operations or targeted asset sales. Geographically, it holds business presence across the US and European region.

Pacific Oak Strategic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Oak Strategic (OTCPK: PCOK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Oak Strategic's (PCOK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Oak Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Oak Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Oak Strategic (OTCPK: PCOK) is $7.76 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:20:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Oak Strategic.

Q

When is Pacific Oak Strategic (OTCPK:PCOK) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Oak Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Oak Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Oak Strategic (PCOK) operate in?

A

Pacific Oak Strategic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.