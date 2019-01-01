KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc is a non-traded real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring investment portfolio with a total return profile that is composed of investments that provide capital appreciation potential and current operating income. These investments may consist of opportunistic or value-added real estate, distressed debt or other real estate-related investments. The primary investment objectives of the REIT are to preserve and return investors capital contributions; realize capital appreciation/growth in the value of the investments, and to provide cash distributions through increased cash flow from operations or targeted asset sales. Geographically, it holds business presence across the US and European region.