Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/228.3K
Div / Yield
0.01/3.67%
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
216.7M
Payout Ratio
22.62
Open
-
P/E
12.36
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pico Far East Holdings Ltd is in brand activation. It promotes brands provides exhibition and event marketing services. Its services include events, exhibitions, visual identity, interior and retail, themed environment, venue management, conference and exhibition management, expo, and sports. The company's operating segment includes Exhibition, event and brand activation; Visual branding activation; Museum and themed environment and Meeting architecture activation. It generates maximum revenue from the Exhibition, event and brand activation segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Greater China.

Pico Far East Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pico Far East Holdings (OTCGM: PCOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pico Far East Holdings's (PCOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pico Far East Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pico Far East Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF)?

A

The stock price for Pico Far East Holdings (OTCGM: PCOFF) is $0.175 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:20:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pico Far East Holdings.

Q

When is Pico Far East Holdings (OTCGM:PCOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Pico Far East Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pico Far East Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pico Far East Holdings (PCOFF) operate in?

A

Pico Far East Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.