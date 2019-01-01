Pico Far East Holdings Ltd is in brand activation. It promotes brands provides exhibition and event marketing services. Its services include events, exhibitions, visual identity, interior and retail, themed environment, venue management, conference and exhibition management, expo, and sports. The company's operating segment includes Exhibition, event and brand activation; Visual branding activation; Museum and themed environment and Meeting architecture activation. It generates maximum revenue from the Exhibition, event and brand activation segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Greater China.