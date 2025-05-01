This Is How Much It Will Cost General Motors From Trump's Tariff Policy

Zinger Key Points
- GM revised its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance down to $8.25-$10.00, reflecting an estimated $4.0B-$5.0B tariff impact.
- The company also lowered its adjusted automotive free cash flow outlook for FY25 to $7.5B-$10.0B.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
General Motors Company GM shares are trading higher premarket on Thursday. The company disclosed updated guidance for 2025.
The automobile giant revised its guidance to include an estimated tariff-related impact of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion based on the current regulatory and policy environment.
The company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance from $11.00-$12.00 to $8.25-$10.00, compared to the $10.15 estimate.
Also Read: General Motors Recalls Nearly 900K Trucks, SUVs Over Engine Malfunction
General Motors anticipates capital spending of $10 billion to $11 billion in FY25 and slashes its adjusted automotive free cash flow outlook to $7.5 billion – $10.0 billion (from $11.0 billion – $13.0 billion earlier).
Recently, President Donald Trump disclosed that it would provide some relief to U.S. manufacturers by reportedly easing some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured vehicles.
Last week, the company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.78, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.7,3 and sales of $44.02 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $43.15 billion.
General Motors exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $12.021 billion and inventories worth $15.257 billion.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR and Amplify ETF Trust Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF AIEQ.
Price Action: GM shares are up 3.21% at $46.69 premarket at the last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo courtesy Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.