This Is How Much It Will Cost General Motors From Trump's Tariff Policy

General Motors Company GM shares are trading higher premarket on Thursday. The company disclosed updated guidance for 2025.

The automobile giant revised its guidance to include an estimated tariff-related impact of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion based on the current regulatory and policy environment.

The company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance from $11.00-$12.00 to $8.25-$10.00, compared to the $10.15 estimate.

General Motors anticipates capital spending of $10 billion to $11 billion in FY25 and slashes its adjusted automotive free cash flow outlook to $7.5 billion – $10.0 billion (from $11.0 billion – $13.0 billion earlier).

Recently, President Donald Trump disclosed that it would provide some relief to U.S. manufacturers by reportedly easing some duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured vehicles.

Last week, the company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.78, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.7,3 and sales of $44.02 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $43.15 billion.

General Motors exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $12.021 billion and inventories worth $15.257 billion.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR and Amplify ETF Trust Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF AIEQ.

Price Action: GM shares are up 3.21% at $46.69 premarket at the last check Thursday.

