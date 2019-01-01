PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Dividends

PG&E issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PG&E generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for PG&E. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on October 15, 2017.
There are no upcoming dividends for PG&E (PCG). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2017 and was $0.53
There are no upcoming dividends for PG&E (PCG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on October 15, 2017
PG&E has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PG&E (PCG) was $0.53 and was paid out next on October 15, 2017.
Browse dividends on all stocks.