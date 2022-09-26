He Placed A $65,000 NFL, College Football Bet And Locked In $1.2M, Then Risked It All For A Shot At $3M...Did It Pay Off?

Millions of people tuned into coverage of Sunday Night Football on Sept. 25 with Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned NBC airing a contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. One viewer anxiously awaited the outcome that could net him millions of dollars or wash out gains seen from a $65,000 bet. Here’s the story.

What Happened: Sports bettor Marco Piemonte has built a following on Twitter and Instagram with over 42,000 and 141,000 followers respectively. Piemonte is known for sharing his betting picks across several sports, including some parlays that combine college football and National Football League games.

For the weekend, Piemonte announced he was taking some profit from early college football games and making a big parlay bet on late college football and NFL games.

The ticket included:

Arkansas +2 vs. Texas A&M

Minnesota moneyline vs. Michigan State

Indianapolis Colts moneyline vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars moneyline vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers +1.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos +1.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Piemonte bet $65,000 on the parlay with a potential payout of $5.66 million.

The bet was placed with sports betting platform Pointsbet Holdings PBTHF, who verified the ticket on Twitter.

Arkansas lost by two points, after missing a field goal with less than two minutes left in their game. The loss made the first leg of the bet a push and lowered the possible payout of the parlay.

The Colts were five-point underdogs and the Chargers were 3.5-point underdogs in their respective matchups.

Cash Out or Let it Ride: Most sports betting platforms offer cash-out offers on large parlays, which means Piemonte had a difficult decision heading into the Sunday Night Football game.

After hitting on five of the six legs (including the Arkansas push), Piemonte was offered a cash-out option of $1.25 million. Despite the massive return on the original $65,000, Piemonte chose to let it ride and let the fate of the ticket be decided by the struggling Denver Broncos.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’m riding. Let’s ride Broncos,” Piemonte said in a video on Instagram. The sports bettor also showed his wife in full support of the decision.

The Broncos won against the 49ers with a score of 11-10, which was only the second time that score has been seen in an NFL game ever.

The $65,000 bet turned into $2,959,632.75, netting nearly a $3 million profit.

Jake Paul, who recently launched sports betting app betr, praised the parlay.

“This guy can see the f***ing future. I should’ve never bet against him,” Paul said in an Instagram post, saying Piemonte should be discussed as one of the goats (greatest of all time) in sports betting.

On Sept. 10, Piemonte shared a parlay that turned $25,000 into $1.2 million.

Sunday's parlay win was the biggest win in Piemonte's life, according to The Juice.

While not every bet or parlay will hit, Piemonte will likely see an increase in followers and many people following the next big bet he posts.

Photo: Courtesy of Baishampayan Ghose on Flickr