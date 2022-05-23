Here's How Much You Would Have Made If You Live Bet On Justin Thomas Winning PGA Championship

Justin Thomas started his final round of the PGA Championship trailing the leader by seven strokes. After 21 holes, he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy, edging out Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

Long Shot: On Sunday before he started his round, Thomas was listed at +25,000 to win the tournament on PointsBet Limited Holdings PBTHF, an online sports gambling company. This means that you would win $25,000 on a $100 bet. Well, one lucky better did double that and put $200 on Thomas at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Zire Golf, a popular golf page on Instagram, shared a screenshot of the bet and credited Twitter user @BigHitterBilly as the gambler who made the bet.

Thomas of course ended up winning the tournament and the better won $50,200 ($50,000 in profits, plus the initial $200 he put down.

Some on Twitter doubted the legitimacy of the ticket, wondering how Thomas could have possibly been 250-1. Points Bet confirmed the ticket, saying it is real and spectacular.