Pacific Booker Minerals
(OTCPK:PBMLF)
0.5659
00
At close: May 26
1.64
1.0741[189.80%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.43 - 3.9
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.5M / 16.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap9.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.6
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float-

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTC:PBMLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pacific Booker Minerals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pacific Booker Minerals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pacific Booker Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCPK:PBMLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Booker Minerals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCPK:PBMLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Booker Minerals

Q
What were Pacific Booker Minerals’s (OTCPK:PBMLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pacific Booker Minerals

