QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
76.7K/13.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.45 - 4.98
Mkt Cap
15.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Pressure BioSciences Inc is engaged in the healthcare division. It focuses on solving the problems inherent in biological sample preparation. The company has developed and patented a technology platform that can control the sample preparation process. This process, called pressure cycling technology (PCT), uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels. The company is also the distributor of the Constant Systems (CS) cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. Its products include Barocyclers, External Pressure Calibration Device Kit, MicroTubes, HUB High-Pressure Generators and Accessories, RF1700 Mini Ultra-High Pressure Pump, High-Pressure Cell Disruptors from Constant Systems, and SHREDDER Tubes, Service Contracts, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pressure BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pressure BioSciences's (PBIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pressure BioSciences.

Q

What is the target price for Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) was reported by Merriman Capital on August 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pressure BioSciences (PBIO)?

A

The stock price for Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) is $2.13 last updated Today at 8:59:09 PM.

Q

Does Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pressure BioSciences.

Q

When is Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB:PBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Pressure BioSciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pressure BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) operate in?

A

Pressure BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.