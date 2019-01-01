Pressure BioSciences (OTC:PBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) was reported by Merriman Capital on August 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PBIO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) was provided by Merriman Capital, and Pressure BioSciences initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pressure BioSciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pressure BioSciences was filed on August 8, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 8, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pressure BioSciences (PBIO) is trading at is $1.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
