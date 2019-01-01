ñol

Pressure BioSciences
(OTCQB:PBIO)
1.61
At close: Jun 1
1.92
0.3100[19.25%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.55 - 4.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 8.8M
Vol / Avg.19.8K / 19.7K
Mkt Cap14.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float-

Pressure BioSciences (OTC:PBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pressure BioSciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$480K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pressure BioSciences using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pressure BioSciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB:PBIO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pressure BioSciences

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB:PBIO)?
A

There are no earnings for Pressure BioSciences

Q
What were Pressure BioSciences’s (OTCQB:PBIO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pressure BioSciences

