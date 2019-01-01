ñol

Touchstone Exploration
(OTCPK:PBEGF)
1.16
0.01[0.87%]
At close: Jun 1
1.32
0.1600[13.79%]
After Hours: 8:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.11 - 1.16
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 2.13
Open / Close1.13 / 1.16
Float / Outstanding- / 211.2M
Vol / Avg.24.3K / 29.5K
Mkt Cap244.9M
P/E37
50d Avg. Price1.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Touchstone Exploration (OTC:PBEGF), Dividends

Touchstone Exploration issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Touchstone Exploration generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Touchstone Exploration Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchstone Exploration.

Q
What date did I need to own Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchstone Exploration.

Q
How much per share is the next Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchstone Exploration.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK:PBEGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchstone Exploration.

