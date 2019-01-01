ñol

Patria Investments
(NASDAQ:PAX)
16.31
-0.14[-0.85%]
At close: Jun 1
16.90
0.5900[3.62%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.19 - 16.61
52 Week High/Low14.1 - 19.49
Open / Close16.43 / 16.31
Float / Outstanding42.3M / 147.2M
Vol / Avg.196.3K / 288K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E18.26
50d Avg. Price16.69
Div / Yield0.97/5.87%
Payout Ratio78.72
EPS0.09
Total Float42.3M

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), Dividends

Patria Investments issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Patria Investments generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.808

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Patria Investments Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Patria Investments (PAX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patria Investments. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Patria Investments (PAX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Patria Investments ($PAX) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Patria Investments (PAX) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Patria Investments (PAX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Patria Investments (PAX) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX)?
A

Patria Investments has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Patria Investments (PAX) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

