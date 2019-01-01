Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paramount Global beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $84.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.

