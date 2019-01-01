ñol

Pangaea Logistics Solns
(NASDAQ:PANL)
6.865
0.155[2.31%]
Last update: 3:43PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.59 - 6.98
52 Week High/Low3.42 - 6.83
Open / Close6.83 / -
Float / Outstanding35.7M / 46M
Vol / Avg.688.9K / 492.5K
Mkt Cap315.8M
P/E3.69
50d Avg. Price5.37
Div / Yield0.3/4.47%
Payout Ratio8.52
EPS0.45
Total Float35.7M

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL), Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solns issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pangaea Logistics Solns generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.22%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pangaea Logistics Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pangaea Logistics Solns. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Pangaea Logistics Solns ($PANL) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL)?
A

Pangaea Logistics Solns has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

