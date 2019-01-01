Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ: PALI) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting PALI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 855.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ: PALI) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Palisade Bio initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Palisade Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Palisade Bio was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Palisade Bio (PALI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Palisade Bio (PALI) is trading at is $0.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
