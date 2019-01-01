PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 22
EPS
$0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$579.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PagSeguro Digital using advanced sorting and filters.
PagSeguro Digital Questions & Answers
When is PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) reporting earnings?
PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were PagSeguro Digital’s (NYSE:PAGS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $240.4M, which beat the estimate of $221M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.