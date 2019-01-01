PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) was reported by New Street Research on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting PAGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.88% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) was provided by New Street Research, and PagSeguro Digital downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PagSeguro Digital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PagSeguro Digital was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) is trading at is $15.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.