Pacific Ventures Group
(OTCPK:PACV)
0.025
-0.0069[-21.63%]
Last update: 2:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.02 - 0.03
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.7
Open / Close0.03 / -
Float / Outstanding23.6M / 38.2M
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap955.4K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Pacific Ventures Group (OTC:PACV), Dividends

Pacific Ventures Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pacific Ventures Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Pacific Ventures Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ventures Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pacific Ventures Group (OTCPK:PACV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Ventures Group.

