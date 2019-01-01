Velocys PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in design, development, marketing, and sale of technology to produce synthetic fuels and specialty products. Its technology is specifically designed for smaller scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) and biomass-to-liquids (BTL). The company's technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes, and base oils. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the Americas and has a presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific.