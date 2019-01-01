QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
41K/66.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
97.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Velocys PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in design, development, marketing, and sale of technology to produce synthetic fuels and specialty products. Its technology is specifically designed for smaller scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) and biomass-to-liquids (BTL). The company's technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes, and base oils. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the Americas and has a presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Velocys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velocys (OXFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velocys (OTCPK: OXFCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velocys's (OXFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Velocys.

Q

What is the target price for Velocys (OXFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Velocys

Q

Current Stock Price for Velocys (OXFCF)?

A

The stock price for Velocys (OTCPK: OXFCF) is $0.07 last updated Today at 3:17:31 PM.

Q

Does Velocys (OXFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velocys.

Q

When is Velocys (OTCPK:OXFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Velocys does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Velocys (OXFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velocys.

Q

What sector and industry does Velocys (OXFCF) operate in?

A

Velocys is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.