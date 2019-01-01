Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) was reported by Citigroup on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.40 expecting OVID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.71% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) was provided by Citigroup, and Ovid Therapeutics maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ovid Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ovid Therapeutics was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.40. The current price Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) is trading at is $1.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
