Outfront Media
(NYSE:OUT)
19.56
-0.67[-3.31%]
At close: Jun 3
19.56
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low19.4 - 20.17
52 Week High/Low18.29 - 29.36
Open / Close19.97 / 19.56
Float / Outstanding104.2M / 164M
Vol / Avg.2M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E36.91
50d Avg. Price24.45
Div / Yield1.2/6.13%
Payout Ratio94.34
EPS-0.04
Total Float104.2M

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), Dividends

Outfront Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Outfront Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Outfront Media Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Outfront Media (OUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Outfront Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Outfront Media (OUT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Outfront Media ($OUT) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Outfront Media (OUT) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Outfront Media (OUT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Outfront Media (OUT) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)?
A

Outfront Media has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Outfront Media (OUT) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

