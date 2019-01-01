Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), Dividends

Outfront Media issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Outfront Media generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Outfront Media. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Outfront Media ($OUT) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Outfront Media (OUT) shares by June 3, 2022
The next dividend for Outfront Media (OUT) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.30
Outfront Media has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Outfront Media (OUT) was $0.30 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.