ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Otsuka Holdings
(OTCPK:OTSKY)
16.495
-0.265[-1.58%]
At close: Jun 3
16.97
0.4750[2.88%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low16.24 - 16.58
52 Week High/Low15.48 - 22.86
Open / Close16.24 / 16.5
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.113.4K / 102.6K
Mkt Cap17.9B
P/E22.39
50d Avg. Price16.96
Div / Yield0.43/2.62%
Payout Ratio50.73
EPS21.44
Total Float-

Otsuka Holdings (OTC:OTSKY), Dividends

Otsuka Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Otsuka Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Otsuka Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY). The last dividend payout was on December 18, 2012 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on December 18, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKY)?
A

The most current yield for Otsuka Holdings (OTSKY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 18, 2012

Browse dividends on all stocks.