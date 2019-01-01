|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CD Projekt (OTCPK: OTGLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CD Projekt.
There is no analysis for CD Projekt
The stock price for CD Projekt (OTCPK: OTGLF) is $41.95 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CD Projekt.
CD Projekt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CD Projekt.
CD Projekt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.