Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.36/3.25%
52 Wk
40.1 - 67
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
45.45
Open
-
P/E
15.32
EPS
0.16
Shares
100.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 3:27PM
CD Projekt SA is the holding company of CD Projekt capital group. The firm with its subsidiary develops and publishes videogames for hardware platforms such as Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, Nintendo, App Store, Humble Bundle, Origin, and its own proprietary GOG.com platform. It is also involved in global digital videogame distribution. The firm has CD Projekt Red and GOG.com segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from CD Projekt Red segment.

Analyst Ratings

CD Projekt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CD Projekt (OTGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CD Projekt (OTCPK: OTGLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CD Projekt's (OTGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CD Projekt.

Q

What is the target price for CD Projekt (OTGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CD Projekt

Q

Current Stock Price for CD Projekt (OTGLF)?

A

The stock price for CD Projekt (OTCPK: OTGLF) is $41.95 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CD Projekt (OTGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CD Projekt.

Q

When is CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) reporting earnings?

A

CD Projekt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CD Projekt (OTGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CD Projekt.

Q

What sector and industry does CD Projekt (OTGLF) operate in?

A

CD Projekt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.