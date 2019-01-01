ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
OTC Markets Gr
(OTCQX:OTCM)
59.00
-2.00[-3.28%]
At close: Jun 3
62.00
3.00[5.08%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low59 - 60.5
52 Week High/Low41.25 - 66.94
Open / Close60.5 / 59
Float / Outstanding2.9M / 11.9M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap699.4M
P/E23.89
50d Avg. Price58.21
Div / Yield0.72/1.22%
Payout Ratio27.94
EPS0.64
Total Float-

OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM), Dividends

OTC Markets Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OTC Markets Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.37%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Mar 23

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OTC Markets Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for OTC Markets Gr ($OTCM) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX:OTCM)?
A

The most current yield for OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) is 1.32% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.