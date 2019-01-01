OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.840
Quarterly Revenue
$25.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$25.2M
Earnings History
OTC Markets Gr Questions & Answers
When is OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX:OTCM) reporting earnings?
OTC Markets Gr (OTCM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OTC Markets Gr (OTCQX:OTCM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
What were OTC Markets Gr’s (OTCQX:OTCM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.1M, which beat the estimate of $12.2M.
