Range
9.66 - 9.68
Vol / Avg.
5K/27.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.56 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
277.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.66
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Osiris Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Osiris Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osiris Acquisition (OSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osiris Acquisition (NYSE: OSI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osiris Acquisition's (OSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osiris Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Osiris Acquisition (OSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osiris Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Osiris Acquisition (OSI)?

A

The stock price for Osiris Acquisition (NYSE: OSI) is $9.665 last updated Today at 5:33:18 PM.

Q

Does Osiris Acquisition (OSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osiris Acquisition.

Q

When is Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) reporting earnings?

A

Osiris Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osiris Acquisition (OSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osiris Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Osiris Acquisition (OSI) operate in?

A

Osiris Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.