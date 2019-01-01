OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OptiNose missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OptiNose's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.43
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|21.79M
|23.48M
|17.40M
|11.20M
|Revenue Actual
|22.51M
|21.83M
|18.36M
|11.96M
