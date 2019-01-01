OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OptiNose missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OptiNose's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.36 -0.43 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.32 -0.44 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 21.79M 23.48M 17.40M 11.20M Revenue Actual 22.51M 21.83M 18.36M 11.96M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.