OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OptiNose
The latest price target for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting OPTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 929.41% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and OptiNose reiterated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OptiNose, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OptiNose was filed on March 5, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 5, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OptiNose (OPTN) rating was a reiterated with a price target of $27.00 to $21.00. The current price OptiNose (OPTN) is trading at is $2.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
