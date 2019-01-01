ñol

OMDA Oil and Gas
(OTCEM:OOAG)
0.0001
00
At close: May 19

OMDA Oil and Gas (OTC:OOAG), Dividends

OMDA Oil and Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash OMDA Oil and Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 25, 2001
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

OMDA Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OMDA Oil and Gas.

Q
What date did I need to own OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OMDA Oil and Gas.

Q
How much per share is the next OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) will be on October 25, 2001 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM:OOAG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OMDA Oil and Gas.

