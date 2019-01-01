|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM: OOAG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for OMDA Oil and Gas.
There is no analysis for OMDA Oil and Gas
The stock price for OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM: OOAG) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 5:58:44 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 25, 2001.
OMDA Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for OMDA Oil and Gas.
OMDA Oil and Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.