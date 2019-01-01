QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
OMDA Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the business of oil and gas production and lease acquisition.

OMDA Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM: OOAG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OMDA Oil and Gas's (OOAG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OMDA Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OMDA Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG)?

A

The stock price for OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM: OOAG) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 5:58:44 PM.

Q

Does OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 25, 2001.

Q

When is OMDA Oil and Gas (OTCEM:OOAG) reporting earnings?

A

OMDA Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OMDA Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does OMDA Oil and Gas (OOAG) operate in?

A

OMDA Oil and Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.