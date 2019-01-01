Ontex Gr (OTC:ONXXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ontex Gr
Ontex Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ontex Gr (OTCPK: ONXXF) was reported by HSBC on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ONXXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ontex Gr (OTCPK: ONXXF) was provided by HSBC, and Ontex Gr initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ontex Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ontex Gr was filed on September 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ontex Gr (ONXXF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Ontex Gr (ONXXF) is trading at is $7.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
