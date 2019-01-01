QQQ
Range
0.28 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
2K/12.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
55.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
201.8M
Outstanding
Osisko Metals Inc is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The company controls Canada's two zinc mining camps, namely the Pine Point Camp located in the Northwest Territories and the Bathurst Mining Camp located in northern New Burnswick.

Osisko Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osisko Metals (OMZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osisko Metals (OTCQX: OMZNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osisko Metals's (OMZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osisko Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Osisko Metals (OMZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osisko Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Osisko Metals (OMZNF)?

A

The stock price for Osisko Metals (OTCQX: OMZNF) is $0.2755 last updated Today at 8:47:51 PM.

Q

Does Osisko Metals (OMZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osisko Metals.

Q

When is Osisko Metals (OTCQX:OMZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Osisko Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osisko Metals (OMZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osisko Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Osisko Metals (OMZNF) operate in?

A

Osisko Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.