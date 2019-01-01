QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
1K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
OmniTek Engineering Corp is a developer or manufacturer of the patented hotwires spark plug wires. It develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the Company's technology. Omnitek products are available for stationary applications the transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibusses, heavy-duty trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

OmniTek Engineering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OmniTek Engineering (OTCQB: OMTK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OmniTek Engineering's (OMTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OmniTek Engineering.

Q

What is the target price for OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OmniTek Engineering

Q

Current Stock Price for OmniTek Engineering (OMTK)?

A

The stock price for OmniTek Engineering (OTCQB: OMTK) is $0.0514 last updated Today at 3:43:47 PM.

Q

Does OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OmniTek Engineering.

Q

When is OmniTek Engineering (OTCQB:OMTK) reporting earnings?

A

OmniTek Engineering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OmniTek Engineering.

Q

What sector and industry does OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) operate in?

A

OmniTek Engineering is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.