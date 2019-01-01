ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
One Liberty Props
(NYSE:OLP)
26.93
-0.27[-0.99%]
At close: Jun 3
26.86
-0.0700[-0.26%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.74 - 27.34
52 Week High/Low24.78 - 36.6
Open / Close27.12 / 26.86
Float / Outstanding16.2M / 21.1M
Vol / Avg.35K / 62K
Mkt Cap568.9M
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price28.7
Div / Yield1.8/6.70%
Payout Ratio83.33
EPS0.44
Total Float16.2M

One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP), Dividends

One Liberty Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash One Liberty Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.94%

Annual Dividend

$1.8

Last Dividend

Mar 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

One Liberty Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next One Liberty Props (OLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on April 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own One Liberty Props (OLP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props (OLP). The last dividend payout was on April 7, 2022 and was $0.45

Q
How much per share is the next One Liberty Props (OLP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props (OLP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on April 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP)?
A

One Liberty Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for One Liberty Props (OLP) was $0.45 and was paid out next on April 7, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.