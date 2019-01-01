One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP), Dividends

One Liberty Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash One Liberty Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on April 7, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props (OLP). The last dividend payout was on April 7, 2022 and was $0.45
There are no upcoming dividends for One Liberty Props (OLP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.45 on April 7, 2022
One Liberty Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for One Liberty Props (OLP) was $0.45 and was paid out next on April 7, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.