Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc is a developer and manufacturer of precision components, with the use of advanced composite materials and cold forging techniques, for mission-critical applications. The company's products have application in various sectors including aerospace, military, specialty automotive and sports and recreational industries. Its geographical areas of operations are in the United States, Canada, and Barbados, of which key revenue is generated from the United States.

Omni-Lite Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX: OLNCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Omni-Lite Industries's (OLNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omni-Lite Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omni-Lite Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF)?

A

The stock price for Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX: OLNCF) is $0.6892 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 13, 2006.

Q

When is Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX:OLNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Omni-Lite Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omni-Lite Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Omni-Lite Industries (OLNCF) operate in?

A

Omni-Lite Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.