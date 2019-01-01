|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX: OLNCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Omni-Lite Industries.
There is no analysis for Omni-Lite Industries
The stock price for Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX: OLNCF) is $0.6892 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 13, 2006.
Omni-Lite Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Omni-Lite Industries.
Omni-Lite Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.