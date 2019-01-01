ñol

Olin
(NYSE:OLN)
65.69
-1.23[-1.84%]
At close: Jun 3
64.75
-0.9400[-1.43%]
After Hours: 7:56PM EDT
Day High/Low65.21 - 66.35
52 Week High/Low39.9 - 67.25
Open / Close66.2 / 65.7
Float / Outstanding107.4M / 151.8M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.9M
Mkt Cap10B
P/E7.36
50d Avg. Price58.76
Div / Yield0.8/1.22%
Payout Ratio8.96
EPS2.54
Total Float107.4M

Olin (NYSE:OLN), Dividends

Olin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Olin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.54%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Olin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Olin (OLN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Olin. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Olin (OLN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Olin ($OLN) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Olin (OLN) shares by May 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Olin (OLN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Olin (OLN) will be on May 9, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Olin (NYSE:OLN)?
A

Olin has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Olin (OLN) was $0.20 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

